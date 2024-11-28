One million people in western Ukraine lost electricity today (Thursday) due to a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure.

Russia conducted the bombing using cluster bombs, a munition housing many smaller bombs. This usage has been prohibited by a convention since 2008, though Russia and Ukraine have not signed the agreement.

In addition, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of fighter jets executing strikes in the Kursk area, claiming these were "attacks on Ukrainian forces."

The ministry stated the crew "attacked a concentration of personnel and armor. The assault was executed using aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module."

As a result of the morning attacks, alarms were triggered throughout Ukraine, including in the capital city of Kyiv, where Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to stay in shelters until further notice.

Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine's energy minister, stated today that "energy infrastructures are again on the enemy's target in a massive assault."