The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) held its 15th annual Defense Export Control Agency (DECA) conference today (Wednesday), bringing together hundreds of leading defense exporters. The conference, a cornerstone event in Israel's defense industry, focused on responsible and secure defense exports while updating company representatives on evolving regulatory requirements and export control policies. Racheli Chen, Head of DECA, presented the agency's operational data since October 2023, revealing that DECA has issued 13,497 marketing licenses and 5,677 new export licenses. Currently, 2,192 defense exporters are registered with the IMOD.

Israel Defense Minister, Israel Katz said, "If anyone needed definitive proof of the importance of a robust defense industry and its crucial contribution to Israel's security in the air, sea, and land - the current war has provided it in full force. Every successful Iron Dome interception, every threat neutralized by David's Sling, and every life saved by the Trophy Active Protection System on the battlefield - demonstrate the power of our defense industries. The importance of maintaining these capabilities, as demonstrated by our defense industries' production lines, cannot be overstated. Those who understand the significance of these industries and their enormous contribution to achieving our war objectives also recognize a fundamental truth: to ensure our defense industries can continue meeting the IDF's operational needs - both during wartime and in general - it's crucial to strengthen defense exports, which are vital for production, research and development, and force building processes."

Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir, said, "This conference occurs amid an unprecedented war in intensity and scope. We're facing multiple simultaneous fronts, challenging the defense establishment and the IDF, requiring us to maximize our capabilities. Israeli defense industries have shown extraordinary mobilization in supporting our primary wartime objective: ensuring operational continuity and providing the IDF with sustained capabilities."

“We're in the midst of a global arms race - another front we must address. The Iron Swords War has demonstrated how Israel can become isolated, with potential restrictions on air and sea access. Unfortunately, we've had to deal with both overt and covert embargoes, including from those considered our closest allies. This reinforces the importance of blue-and-white independence through Israeli defense industries - crucial before October 7th but even more critical now. We will continue pursuing increased production independence, more significant investment in Israeli industries, and reduced essential dependencies. This remains a top priority for the Ministry of Defense.

“Defense exports have been breaking records in recent years. Therefore, our second primary objective is supporting and increasing defense exports to fuel Israel's economy, as well as R&D. DECA is a full partner in the flourishing of defense exports and the success of defense industries. I commend the exporters for understanding the need for responsible export practices.

“Our enemies across all fronts thought they could harm us, believing we were weak. The tide has turned thanks to the heroism and sacrifice of IDF soldiers, commanders, and fighters. We've eliminated leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah terror organizations. Our enemies, including their leadership, are more damaged and weakened than before. While we've significantly impacted their capabilities, our mission is incomplete.”

Head of DECA, Racheli Chen, said, "Thanks to the creative and dedicated work of our defense exporters, we maintain our technological edge, providing the IDF with cutting-edge systems and equipment while positioning Israel as a critical influence in the international arena. The defense export control process includes thorough professional evaluation, incorporating security, political, legal, and ethical aspects aligned with Israel's national security interests."