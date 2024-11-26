Gilad Korngold, father of hostage Tal Shoham, urges Israel to focus all efforts on freeing the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza for over a year.

"I believe it's time to pause everything and focus on freeing the remaining hostages in a second deal. Force can't be used now. Any military action poses risks to the hostages. They are told to harm hostages if they spot Israeli forces," Korngold said.

"We cannot conduct heroic operations, unfortunately. The only thing possible is to bring the deceased for burial and the living, despite their unknown severe condition, home," he added.

He called on the Prime Minister, "Just a week and a half ago, Nitzan Alon stated in the cabinet that the time is right, the military groundwork is ready, and there are negotiation opportunities. It's up to the Prime Minister to commit to rescuing the hostages by sending the negotiators."

"I think the entire opposition should unite now, providing a safety net for Benjamin Netanyahu. I've never called for his dismissal. Legal proceedings against him should be paused. They consume time and resources, destabilizing the country. To me, rescuing the hostages through a deal is paramount for the Israeli people," he concluded.