Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday met with Israel's new chief rabbis, Rabbi David Yosef and Rabbi Kalman Ber, at the Jerusalem Chief Rabbinate offices.

During the meeting, the sides discussed steps to strengthen the position of the Chief Rabbinate, improve the kashrut (kosher food supervision) system, and lower the cost of living, as well as strengthen the rabbinical court system and the State's Jewish identity.

Smotrich blessed the new chief rabbis, adding, "I wish you great success in your important task of creating a rabbinate which is welcoming and which connects all of the layers of the nation and serves as the national expression of the State of Israel's Judaism."

" As the Finance Minister and as the head of the Religious Zionist party, I am obligated to work closely with you to strengthen the rabbinate and improve religious services."

The meeting is considered a first step in cooperation between the Finance Ministry and the Chief Rabbinate for the purpose of advancing a significant reform in the religious services and the rabbinical court system for the benefit of the public.