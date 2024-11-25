A DHL cargo plane on Monday morning crashed into a courtyard in Vilnius, Lithuania, the Baltic News Network (BNN) reported.

The cargo plane, en route from Leipzig, Germany, to Lithuania, crashed in the courtyard of a two-story structure around 1.3 kilometers north of the Vilnius airport, at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The plane was reported to be a Boeing 737-476(SF), operated by SWIFT.

One person was killed in the crash, LRT reported. According to DW, the deceased was confirmed to be a Spanish national and member of the flight crew.

The pilot was later found alive at the scene.

According to Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of Lithuania's National Crisis Management Center, "One crew member was found with no signs of life, two were rescued and taken to hospital." He added that the crash is believed to have been caused by "technical issues."

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas stressed that "all 12 residents of the house are safe and have been evacuated."

DHL Lithuanian CEO Mindaugas Pivorūnas told LRT that it is not yet clear what caused the crash.

Lithuania Airports confirmed: "A DHL cargo plane flying from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport crashed in Liepkalnis at around 5:30 a.m. City services are currently on-site, along with a fire truck and a command team from Vilnius Airport. Airport operations are not disrupted at this time."

Flightradar24 tweeted: "A Swiftair 737-400 operated for DHL crashed in a residential area short of the runway while attempting to land in Vilnius this morning at approximately 03:30 UTC."