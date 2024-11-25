Another Steve Apfel expose, exampling his motto “To fight evil you gotta first understand it.” Read on:

Obsessive compulsive disorders take weird forms, produce freak behaviour. The compulsion to eradicate Israel in this regard has few competitors. It attracts direct opposites. It makes nonsense of logic.

Get LGBTQ to collaborate with paranoid clerics who dangle the corpses of gays from cranes? The word, ‘Zionists’ will do it. Israel Derangement Syndrome outguns Climate mania and Trump-fearing mania combined. News breakers disparate as the ICC Chief prosecutor on the one hand and head of the Church of England on the other, find common cause.

They also bring to their work the smuttiest scandals.

Karim Khan, the prosecutor with a head like a boulder, is a sex predator. Justin Welby, the lanky dandified prelate, enabled a predator, an abuser of church boys, until disgrace and dismissal overtook him. Think about their common denominator. The abject guinea pig belonging to the elephant family is more comprehensible.

Khan and Welby more than share a wild compulsion to destroy Israel. Their professional callings work in sync. While Khan’s subterfuges have the virtue of law, Welby cloaks his chicanery with gold and crimson vestments.

Thursday last the news erupted with Khan’s doings. He had got the International Criminal Court to issue warrants of arrest for Israel’s two Commanders in Chief. Netanyahu and Gallant, it decided, had targeted civilians and used starvation as a weapon of war. It was like a sci-fi dream come true. If anything, reality overshot the mark. The millions that were glad Oct 7 happened to Zionists, snorted the breaking story like crack.

In their professions, Khan and Welby are mongrel mutts: a bit of this breed, a bit of that. Contrary to the name, there is little or no law in International Humanitarian Law. Nor does Khan and the ICC take the slightest trouble to show their respect for it. The Wall Street Journal makes a clever point about this:

“The ICC has jurisdiction over its member states, but Israel isn’t a member and Gaza isn’t a state. The court nonetheless conjures a State of Palestine. It then deems the state’s borders to include Gaza, and lets the Palestinian Authority sign for the territory Hamas controls. International “law” is malleable when it targets Israel.”

Jack Goldsmith, Professor of Law at Chicago University, slaps on the overcoat. In:

“ The Self-Defeating International Criminal Court ” he points out that while the ICC threatens human-rights-protecting democracies (Israel) its hands are tied to stop human rights abusers who care little for public opinion or legitimacy. (Hamas)

To the extent that genuine law involves due process, the ICC is lawless. One day it promises to investigate Karim Khan’s “misconduct” (polite word for preying on a powerless worker), the next day the court uses Kahn’s brief to issue the warrants. The nitty gritty of it all is that IHL is steeped in politics. As a subset of politics, the ‘law’ is wilfully antisemitic. Professors with chips on their gowned shoulders descend ivory towers to pack investigations into Israel’s conduct.

Shany Mor describes the special dictionary they bring to the work. “When it comes to Israel, thunderous intonations about “international law” serve two rhetorical functions. The first is to deflect any suspicion of bias against Israel.” The ICC, to impress that it practices equality before the law, issued arrest warrants for the skeletons of Sinwar and Deif.

The second function involves a dark fantasy. When we think of violators of international law, we think, ‘war criminals’, we think, international tribunals. These bring to mind Nazis in the dock at Nuremburg. Karim Khan’s ‘wet dreams’ turn Israeli leaders into Nazis on the run from the law. ‘Wet dreams’ are what a sex fiend has.

“WSJ publishes new details about allegations of sexual harassment against Hague Court chief prosecutor, Karim Ahmad Khan, linking it to arrest warrants against PM Netanyahu and Defence Minister Gallant.” The ICC covered up the scandal until a court document blew it open. Khan was said to have locked a worker in his office; sexually molested her; visited her hotel room in the middle of the night; he lay on her bed; sexually molested her again. The ‘Get-Israel’ prosecutor was stunned. He was, he moaned, “finished and will need to resign.” But Khan did a more useful thing. He doubled down on Israel. He announced, on CNN, that he would seek arrest warrants.

Compared to Archbishop Welby’s den of iniquity church, Khan skippers an immaculate ship. Not a sex fiend himself, the prelate ran a protection racket for a prolific church boy abuser. Between the 1970s and 2018 he and his bishops allowed John Smythe to maim 130 boys in three countries. Welby attended the church camps that were the monster’s happy hunting grounds. When things got too hot, Welby let Smythe loose on boys in Zimbabwe and then in Cape Town. A boy at the bottom of a swimming pool led to charges of manslaughter. Archbishops Welby and Tutu (Nobel Laureate) shielded the serial abuser from the law. Meanwhile on the home front, Welby would not allow the government to inspect his Sunday schools , fertile hunting grounds for bible thumping fiends.

Welby’s hand on the tiller, the Anglican church worshipped the full pantheon of leftist gods. Khan at least felt obliged to practice a semblance of law. Welby turned Anglicanism into the Woke at prayer. To get to the meat bone, nothing is quicker than the comments section.

“Flying Rainbow flags from historic Churches is terminal.”

@sonnyirish3678

“The last time I went to church a woman priest talked about climate change the entire time,” @Salamis.-330

“It's surely only a matter of time before the Church of England throws out the baby with the bathwater and gets rid of that problematic God character.” @sanityclause-r8z

“Problematic God” is correct. Rod Liddle, The Sun columnist, remarked on Welby not once mentioning God in an interview lasting an hour. It reminded Liddle of the time he asked an Anglican bishop what he thought about Heaven. “Oh,” the Bishop said, “Don’t be so bloody stupid, Rod.” Persevering, Liddle asked, “Well then, what about God? What do you think of God? ” See the bishop’s ambivalent hand movement (3.02 min) conveying his feelings about the “problematic God character.”

To make up for his apostasy, Welby grew into a zealot over original sin: Israel’s. “The ICJ opinion had made it clear the 'occupation' is "unlawful" and must end,” he said.

Not a ‘Holocaust denier’ but a ‘Holocaust rapist’ Welby said that next to the Shoah, the ‘climate emergency’ was by far the greater threat. Like the Emperor Caligula, he set his cowardly guts to battling whimsical gods.

‘Love your Muslim enemy, hate your Jewish friend, dismiss your Christian brethren.’ This is not his cracked catechism. It’s the sick prelate consoling his communicants after passively viewing the aftermath of a Christian bloodbath . Upon touring the mass graves of Middle East martyrs, Welby’s first concern was telling Christians, more persecuted than Jews, to turn the other cheek.

“I have no illusions about this. But historically the right response of Christians to persecution and attack is — it’s the hardest thing we can ever say to people, but Jesus tells us to love our enemies. It’s the hardest thing when you’re violently attacked. It’s an indescribable challenge. But God gives grace so often for that – to love our enemies.”

‘Humanitarian’ is a blinder of a word. Baked into religion and law, it gives terrorists the moral and media high ground . Israel’s reputational damage adds more value to Welby’s and Khan’s pro-Hamas plots than barrages of intercepted rockets from their favourite terror group.

Steve Apfel is an author, economist, cosging specialist and a long established authority on the how and why and wherefore of Israel-hatred.