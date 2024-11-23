Violent rioting broke out in Montreal on Friday night during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, a day after violent clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli students at Concordia University.

The violent demonstration took place at a time when some three hundred representatives of NATO member states were gathered for a conference discussing the Ukraine crisis, climate change and the future of the alliance.

The demonstrators carried Palestinian flags, placards in support of the Palestinian Intifada, and against NATO, militarism, imperialism and colonialism.

In the center of one of the streets, the demonstrators set fire to an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and then threw firecrackers at the police, smashed the windows of stores, and set fire to several vehicles.

The police arrested three rioters and fired tear gas to disperse the violent demonstration. Since the October 7th massacre, there have been numerous demonstrations in Canada calling for a global intifada.