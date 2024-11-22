This Shabbat, known as Shabbat Hevron, we read Parshat Chayei Sarah.



In this parsha, Sarah Imeinu passes away at the age of 127.

Avraham purchases the Cave of Machpela in which to bury Sarah from Ephron the HIttite for 400 shekels of silver. Avraham purchased the Cave for an exceptionally high price, even though Ephron offered it as a free gift. In this way, no nation in the future would ever be able to dispute that the Cave of Machpelah belongs to the Jewish people for all time. All our Patriarchs and Matriarchs are buried in Mearat Hamachpela with the exception of Rachel Imeinu...... Avraham and Sarah, Yitzchak and Rivkah, and Yaakov and Leah.





As every year, tens of thousands of visitors will stream to the City of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs this Shabbat to celebrate the reading of the Torah portion describing the sale of the Cave to Avraham Avinu. Many participants will sleep in tents on the lawns. School buildings will open to accommodate the thousands of guests. Others will sleep at the homes of friends and relatives in Hevron and Kiryat Arba. There will be prayers, dancing, singing and festive public meals. It is an event unequalled anywhere and at any time.

_____________________________________________________________________________





Descending to the Resting Place of our Patriarchs