Israel Police and the ISA have announced that a severe indictment will be filed against three terrorists from Hebron who created a terror cell for the purpose of assassinating National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and his son. This morning (Thursday), permission was granted for publication.

The indictment, which was filed this week in the military court, states that during June 2024, the main suspect, Isma'il Ibrahim Awadi, contacted various elements in order to establish a military cell, obtain weapons, and manufacture explosive devices, with the intention of harming security forces personnel.

In his attempts to raise funds and train the cell he established, he reached out to terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah in order to receive assistance for carrying out attacks against Israelis and senior officials.

The indictment letter further states that Awadi collection intelligence information through monitoring the travel routes of Minister Ben Gvir and his son, learned the types of vehicles they used and the number of security personnel around them. One of the options he considered was to assassinate the minister when he arrived at terrorist attack sites, as he was accustomed to doing.

Commander of the Shai District, Moshe Pinchi, stated that "this is an extremely serious incident that serves as an example of the significant efforts by the state's enemies to carry out terrorist activities in Israel, to harm a senior minister and his son, to harm the security forces, and other individuals. The arrest and investigation of the terrorist cell as well as bringing them to justice, constitute a significant achievement in the fight against terrorism and any attempt to harm public figures and civilian security."

Minister Ben Gvir commented on the indictment and thanked, “the district police and ISA for apprehending and bringing to trial the terrorist cell that planned to assassinate me and my son, Shuval. Thanks to their diligent work and the grace of the Almighty, the enemy was prevented from harming me and my family.”

“I will continue to work towards stricter imprisonment conditions for terrorists, sovereignty in the State of Israel, distribution of guns, demolition of illegal homes, and for the ultimate victory over our enemies - no terrorist will intimidate me,” concluded Ben Gvir.