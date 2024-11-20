US Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) criticized "dozens of members" of his political party for engaging in antisemitism, the New York Post reported.

Rep. Moskowitz made the remarks while accepting the “Ray of Light in Darkness” award from the Israel advocacy organization EMET at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington DC last night (Tuesday).

“I’ve been angry, and I think the Jewish community should be angry,” he said of the Democratic Party's handling of the wave of antisemitism since the October 7 massacre.

Saying that Democrats should not "get a pass" for antisemitism, he noted that “progressive colleagues who’ve fought for every endangered species but when it came to Jews they were silent.”

Moskowitz also criticized Republicans for tolerating certain figures accused on antisemitism such as Tucker Carlson. “I want to see Republicans call out Tucker Carlson when he has a Holocaust denier on his program, and Democrats call out the dozens of people in our party, and the people in the streets and the people on Twitter treating us like second-class and third-class citizens."

Earlier this month, it was reported that a maniac carrying a manifesto with “antisemitic rhetoric” was arrested on suspicion of connection to a potential plot to assassinate Rep. Moskowitz.

Johnathan Lapinski, 41, was arrested in possession of firearms, suppressors, and papers containing antisemitic rhetoric. Authorities claim that Moskowitz's name was written on a 'target list' among the suspect's papers.

Moskowitz tweeted about the arrest: "The day before the election, I was notified by the Margate Police Department, located in my Congressional District, about a potential plot on my life. The individual in question was arrested not far from my home; he is a former felon who was in possession of a rifle, a suppressor, and body armor. Found with him was a manifesto that, among other things, included antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the "target" list. There are many other details that I will not disclose as I do not want to interfere with an ongoing investigation.''