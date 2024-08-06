הרב ליאור מספר על בקבוק התבערה אברהם שאול פואה

Terrorists threw a firebomb at the home of Rabbi Dov Lior in the Beit Orot neighborhood in Jerusalem.

The firebomb hit the balcony of the home, but was immediately extinguished by the rabbi.

Rabbi Lior recalled, "I was in the room, I heard a noise outside and saw a fire outside. I ran into the bathroom, brought a bucket of water and put out the fire."

His wife, Esther, said, "Suddenly a large fire broke out on the balcony. The rabbi quickly took a bucket of water and poured it on the fire."

"Am Yisrael Chai, may everyone finally understand who we are dealing with. Who did this? Not Hamas from Gaza and not Hezbollah. It was done by an Arab neighbor of ours who lives here, nearby. We need to understand that we are dealing here with a nation who wants to destroy us."

MK Limor Son Har Melech (Otzma Yehudit) said in response to the incident, "Once again a despicable terrorist has thrown a firebomb at the home of Rabbi Dov Lior, in the Beit Orot neighborhood of Jerusalem. This is an act of Hamas-Nazi terrorism, the goal of which is clear - to weaken our hold on Jerusalem, the Holy City. The terrorist who threw the firebomb and tried to burn the rabbi and his wife should be eliminated tonight. I strengthen Rabbi Lior for his fearless stand for our country and our holy city. It is precisely at this time of the year, when we mark the days of destruction, that we are proud to declare: All of Jerusalem is ours. We returned home."

This is not the first time that terrorists have targeted Rabbi Lior’s home. A similar incident occurred in July of 2023 , when a firebomb was thrown at the home while Mayor Moshe Lion was visiting.

Police officers, as well as Border Police officers, were called to the scene and conducted searches for suspects in the act.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Rabbi Lior told Lion, "I wish for Mayor Moshe Lion to continue to raise the beam of Jerusalem and to continue the blessed work of strengthening the building and sanctity of Jerusalem."