US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller announced today (Tuesday) the imposition of sanctions on six Hamas leaders for facilitating the transfer of weapons and cash to Hamas in Gaza.

"The United States is today designating six Hamas leaders who have facilitated the transfer of weapons and funds to Gaza in support of the group’s terrorist activities. This includes the smuggling of construction equipment and materials Hamas needed to build an extensive tunnel network, intentionally interspersed among Palestinian civilians, and the management of Hamas propaganda outlets," Miller said.

"There is no distinction between Hamas’ so-called military wing and its political leadership. We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to target those who perpetuate Hamas’s destabilizing activities," he added.

Yesterday, it was announced that the United States is taking action against three entities and three individuals for "perpetuating violence against civilians or in the destruction or dispossession of property" in Judea and Samaria.

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned the construction firms 'Amana the Settlement Movement of Gush Emunim Central Cooperative Association Ltd (Amana),' for being 'involved with U.S.-sanctioned individuals and outposts that perpetrate violence in the West Bank and directly is engaged in dispossession of private land owned by Palestinians in its support of settlers.' Amana has also been sanctioned by the United Kingdom and Canada. Sanctions were also imposed on its subsidiary Binyanei Bar Amana Ltd.