American commentator and media personality Ben Shapiro, currently visiting Israel, toured and prayed at the Western Wall with his family.

During his visit, Shapiro met with Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, and Suli Eliav, the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. Both expressed their appreciation for Shapiro's significant contributions and steadfast support for the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

Shapiro and his family explored the sites within the Western Wall Tunnels, including the recently opened Gateway to Heaven exhibit. This new addition provides visitors with a window into Jewish history and the enduring connection to the Western Wall throughout the generations. They concluded their visit with personal prayers at the Wall.

Shapiro recorded a video at the Western Wall in which he stated, "Here I am in the most important place in the world, overlooking the Kotel and the Temple Mount. It's so important that you come and visit Eretz Yisrael right now. Obviously it is a country that is at war and has to fight for its existence. It's really important you come and support and also experience the spirituality of Jerusalem. We'll see you here."