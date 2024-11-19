Border Police officers at the Shua'fat checkpoint in northern Jerusalem on Tuesday noticed a suspicious individual hiding a bag near the checkpoint.

After the individual hid the bag, he approached the checkpoint on foot, via a lane intended for vehicles.

Border Police officers called out to the individual to stop, and when he did not listen, they carried out the suspicious person arrest protocol, as the suspect continued nearing the checkpoint.

The officers then proceeded to fire at the suspect's lower limbs, and he was neutralized. None of the IDF forces were injured.

A police officer and Border Police officers worked to clear the scene, and the suspect was transferred to the hospital in moderate condition, to receive further medical treatment.