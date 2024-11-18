The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned the construction firms 'Amana the Settlement Movement of Gush Emunim Central Cooperative Association Ltd (Amana),' for being 'involved with U.S.-sanctioned individuals and outposts that perpetrate violence in the West Bank.' Amana has also been sanctioned by the United Kingdom and Canada. Sanctions were also imposed on its subsidiary Binyanei Bar Amana Ltd.

''This action, taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14115, is part of an ongoing multilateral approach by the United States and its partners to hold accountable those who are threatening the peace, security, and stability of the West Bank,''stated the Treasury Department.

''Amana is a key part of the Israeli extremist settlement movement and maintains ties to various persons previously sanctioned by the U.S. government and its partners for perpetrating violence in the West Bank. For example, Amana provided a loan to Israeli settler Isaschar Manne, and served as a partner in the formation of Meitarim Farm. The U.S. Department of State sanctioned Isaschar Manne and Meitarim Farm on July 11, 2024 pursuant to E.O. 14115. The settlers and farms that Amana supports play a key role in developing settlements in the West Bank, from which in turn settlers commit violence. More broadly, Amana strategically uses farming outposts, which it supports through financing, loans, and building infrastructure, to expand settlements and seize land.''

“The United States, along with our allies and partners, remains committed to holding accountable those who seek to facilitate these destabilizing activities, which threaten the stability of the West Bank, Israel, and the wider region,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

This represents the first time that a private company has been sanctioned for its involvement in expanding Israeli construction. Eyal Judean Mountains Company Ltd. was sanctioned at the same time.

Sanctions were also imposed on three individuals. Shabtai Kushlevski was sanctioned for his activities in the organization Hashomer Yosh, which itself has been sanctioned in the past.

Itamar Yehuda Levi was sanctioned for his activities in the construction company Eyal Judean Mountains Company, as well as Zohar Sabah from the town of Mevo'ot Yericho.