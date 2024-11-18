Attorney Yair Nehorai, who is also a prominent figure on the Israeli Left, has warned against drafting haredim into the IDF.

"So let's say that the haredim enlist, and let's say they enlist of their own free will, and let's say they volunteer for the most combat-focused units in the IDF," Nehorai, who has waged legal battle against the pre-military academy in Eli, told Democrat TV. "What happens then?"

According to Nehorai, the IDF will be forced to change in order to accommodate their enlistment: "Does anyone have a doubt that the face of the IDF will change? Because the plan is known ahead of time. It will start with the IDF being forced to adapt itself to the haredim worldview. It will also create more and more Jewish units like Netzach Yehuda, and it will also adapt the spirit of the existing units to the halakhic (pertaining to Jewish law - ed.) stringencies of the Orthodox stream - all in order to allow the new recruits to integrate into them."

"In simple Hebrew, this means that the rights of the liberal soldier to freedom from religion in the public and private spaces both will be harmed, and in all areas. Kosher [food], Shabbat [observance], and so on. And certainly the rights of the female soldiers and the members of the LGBT community and minorities in general.

"And when this process of integrating the haredim into the army is successfully completed, the IDF will change its face because more and more units will fight the wars of G-d under the command of the rabbis."

Concluding his predictions, Nehorai said: "Whoever casts doubt on whether it will be like this is invited to look reality in the eye and see how the hasidic sect of Rabbi Kook is conquering the army. And so, even before we run to enlist the haredim, it would be worthwhile to ensure that the rights of the liberal male and female soldiers will not be harmed, it is also permitted to think about creating Jewish units for the liberal stream - exactly like Netzach Yehuda."