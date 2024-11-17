A young anti-Israel American posted a video on her TikTok account in which she shared her experience of registering for a self-defense course and the shock after discovering it was a method invented in Israel.

At the beginning of the video, she said: "I didn’t know this place supports genocide - I am leaving."

"I can't believe this happened to me, I’m literally shaking," said the young woman, explaining that she signed up for the course to learn how to defend herself. She also shared how she had been excitedly waiting for the course for some time.

According to her, she was initially a bit surprised to find out that the course instructor was a man, but she was mainly shocked that the fighting method was invented in Israel.

"My heart literally started pounding hard and I decided to leave," she said.

Alongside supportive comments and praise for her "courage," the video also garnered mocking responses about how she can't even hear the name Israel, and what would happen if she went to a church and discovered where Christianity was born.