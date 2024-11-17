A suspect has been arrested after two people on a motorcycle were filmed knocking the kippah off of a Jewish man's head in Staten Island, New York.

The incident occurred as the victim was crossing the street.

Jewish Future Alliance Director Yaacov Behrman wrote e on X, "Good news: On Friday, the NYPD arrested the individual who grabbed a Jewish person's yarmulke on November 10 in Staten Island. Thanks to @NYPD121Pct, @NYPDHateCrimes, and @SISPShomrim for their efforts. The suspect is wanted for a violent crime, which will take priority, but it's good to see they got him."