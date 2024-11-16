Ivri Dickshtein, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon, sent his wife Miriam a delivery of chocolate and flowers before he was killed - but it did not arrive before his death.

Accompanying the gifts was a handwritten letter from Ivri. In it, he wrote:

"My beloved wife,

I am writing to you from the far north - hopefully for the last time. I am here, happy, and doing something significant for my nation. I ask that you smile and keep your head high. I am fine - don't worry about me. I love you the most in the world, pamper yourself with the chocolate and enjoy the beauty of the bouquet.

Yours always,

Ivri."

Ivri, however, did not live to hear his wife's thank-you: He was killed during combat in Lebanon, and his wife received his last gift and letter after returning home from his funeral.