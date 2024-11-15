The investigation into a serious incident at Ramat David airbase in which one jet attempted to land on a runway where another was taking off has led to the incarceration and dismissal of a soldier.

A reserve officer with the rank of captain in the control tower did not follow the required procedures, and according to sources in the Air Force, the officer, an air traffic controller, was also busy on his mobile phone during the incident.

The reserve officer gave takeoff clearance to one of the aircraft, while at the same time gave clearance to another armed aircraft to cross it. Ynet has learned that one of the aircraft had a brigadier general, the commander of the Air Force's attack division, and three other officers with the rank of major aboard.

The pilot who received takeoff clearance from the control tower succeeded in diverting the aircraft about 300 meters away from the second fighter jet. The circumstances of the incident were investigated by the Air Force, and as stated, the control tower operator was found at fault. The officer was sentenced to eight days of detention by a commander and an officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel. The air traffic controller was also dismissed from his position.

The fighter pilot who diverted his jet to avoid a collision is a brigadier general who also serves as the head of the multi-domain division. In the video, he is heard saying, presumably to the control tower: "Did you see that aircraft on the runway?".

The IDF stated: "Following the incident, a thorough investigation was conducted, from which immediate lessons were applied. The control tower and the base continued to operate immediately after the event. Due to the severity of the incident and his performance, the responsible air traffic controller was tried and punished with eight days of detention. Following the incident, the Air Force commander appointed an investigation committee headed by an officer with the rank of colonel."