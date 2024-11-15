Reports indicate that Prime Minister Netanyahu is pushing hard for a "Lebanon deal" as an inaugural gift to President-elect Trump and Trump is all for it..

We cannot afford to rush into a deal that relies on shortcuts, implicit understandings, and bilateral agreements that might only be viable as long as someone like Mr. Trump occupies the White House.

Israel needs an agreement with contours and details that address our security and strategic needs not only for today but for many years to come, in the worst case, regardless of who may sit in the Oval Office in the future.

Any compromises, shortcuts, or disregard for legitimate concerns raised within Israel in a hasty attempt to prepare this "inaugural gift" will set a dangerous precedent.

It will also establish expectations about what Israel might be willing to concede on critical issues such as the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Authority, gestures to the Saudis, Iran, and more.

Dr. Aaron Lerner heads IMRA - Middle East News and Analysis.