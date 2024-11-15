US President-elect Donald Trump has passed a message to Israel, saying that Israel should aim to reach an agreement that will end the war in Lebanon, Kan Reshet Bet reported Friday morning.

According to the report, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met last Sunday with Trump and Biden administration officials, discussing a variety of issues with them.

During the meeting with Trump, Dermer updated him privately on the details of the proposed deal with Lebanon.

Trump, for his part, gave a green light to attempts to reach an agreement. A diplomatic source said that Trump told Dermer that he is interested in Israel and Lebanon reaching a ceasefire agreement, and has no opposition to the process.

The Lebanese AlJadeed channel reported Thursday night that Nabih Berri, speaker of the Lebanese parliament, sent a message to the US ambassador in the country, providing an initial response to the US' proposal for a deal with Israel. The report also said that Berri expressed optimism regarding the possibility of reaching a ceasefire within days or a week, if nothing unexpected happens until then.

The current US government is demanding that the Lebanese military quickly take positions south of the Litani River, from the moment the ceasefire takes effect, including creating checkpoints beside it, in order to prevent the Hezbollah terror group from returning to the area and to prevent weapons from reaching the terror group.