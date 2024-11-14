Troops of the Commando Brigade including soldiers of the Egoz, Maglan, and Duvdevan Units, have been conducting limited, localized, targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence on several new enemy targets in southern Lebanon.

The troops are operating in thicketed, mountainous terrain in 'combat compounds' pre-designated by Hezbollah for its attacks.

Some of the compounds are embedded within villages from which the Hezbollah terrorist organization has directed numerous rocket barrages toward Israeli communities. Additionally, the troops are neutralizing terrorists from both the ground and the air.

In one of the scans, the soldiers located Hezbollah infrastructure with a 32-barrel rocket launcher aimed toward Israel. Numerous additional weapons and combat equipment were uncovered. All of the items were confiscated and destroyed.

credit: דובר צה"ל

