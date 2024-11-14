Activist Sheffi Paz will enter prison on Thursday morning, to serve a 45-day sentence for graffiti she allegedly spray-painted in Tel Aviv.

The graffiti in question contained anti-infiltrator messages and was spray-painted near judges' homes and institutions such as schools, preschools, and clinics where the children of foreign workers and illegal infiltrators live in southern Tel Aviv.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said, "Sheffi Paz's entry into prison today is a mark of shame on the forehead of the State Prosecutor's Office, on the forehead of the court, and a red warning light for the state of Israel's democracy."

He added, "The indictment filed against Sheffi a few years ago, and the imprisonment she was sentenced to for much worse acts than what the Kaplan protesters commit as a matter of routine with no one stopping them, under protection from the Attorney General, are the best example of what is sick in our court system."

The "Kaplan" protesters are ant-government protesters who initially protested the proposed judicial reform, and switched to demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza following the start of the war against Hamas.

"Politicization from the springboard, selective enforcement, inventing laws, anti-democratic behavior, continuously working against a democratically-elected government, and secretaries thuggishly and illegally using their positions against anyone who does not share their political views are the greatest danger to Israeli democracy and the freedom of all citizens. If we do not act soon to stop the Attorney General's wild behavior, Israel's democracy will be in great danger," he warned.