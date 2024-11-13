Following the video of Sasha Troufanov in captivity released earlier today by Islamic Jihad, his mother Lena Troufanov and his girlfriend Sapir Cohen, both survivors of captivity released in the previous deal, recorded statements on seeing a sign of life from him.

Lena Troufanov said, "Today I saw my only son Sasha in the Islamic Jihad video. My feelings are very mixed. On one hand, I am extremely relieved to see him alive and speaking, but on the other hand, I can see that his mental and physical condition isn't very good."

"I ask all decision-makers to do everything possible so that my son and all the hostages can return home - the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for proper burial. I want to thank everyone who comes to embrace and pray for us. Please continue to pray and continue to help us."

Sapir Cohen said, "I am so relieved to see that Sasha is alive. I can see his fears and the distress that he and all the remaining hostages are experiencing - hostages whom we can bring home and give a new life. These fears should echo in our minds every day we choose to miss this opportunity."

"I want to tell Sasha that we miss him so much. The people of Israel are doing so much to bring you home - demonstrating, praying, and hoping to see you here as soon as possible."

Troufanov, who marked his 29th birthday on Tuesday, and his partner Sapir Cohen, were kidnapped from his parents' home in Nir Oz during the October 7 massacre. This is the third sign of life received from him in the more than a year that has passed since his kidnapping.