US President Joe Biden on Tuesday night responded to a query by journalist Neria Kraus from Israel's Channel 13 News, regarding the potential for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal with Hamas in the near future.

"President Biden, do you think we can get a hostage deal by the end of your term?" Kraus asked.

Biden snapped back: "Do you think you can keep from getting hit in the head by a — a camera behind you?"

The interaction, posted as a video on X, formerly Twitter, soon went viral. It has been viewed tens of millions of times, and quoted in various international media outlets, including the British Daily Mail and Telegraph, as well as Fox News and the New York Post.

Kraus told The Post that to her, Biden's response shows that "due to the political reality, he can’t say a clear 'yes.'"

In a post on X, comedian Michael Rapaport called Biden's response, "DISGRACEFUL."