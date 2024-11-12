Harley Lippman, political analyst and foreign policy expert, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the implications of Donald Trump's victory.

"It's a telling statement about what people feel about America and where it should go," Lippman explains. "Whether they liked him or not, people felt that Trump would fight for things. They also felt that Kamala didn't earn her nomination - she was ordained, not elected. I think people are overwhelmingly concerned about the direction of the country. It's like when hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated against the Vietnam War, but Nixon, a Conservative Republican, still won in 1972. The average American is shaken up from seeing disorder in the streets and young people siding with Hamas, and that brings out a reaction."

Lippman believes that Israeli concerns over Trump's loyalty to Israel are unfounded. "Trump is going to fulfill the American agenda, but the American agenda ought to be pro-Israel. Logically speaking, any administration should be - Israel is an important partner in many ways. He can be somewhat unpredictable but I think he will have Israel's back."

Lippman notes one aspect in particular in which Trump is certain to support Israel. "Trump is very much against the regime in Iran. That regime has tried to assassinate Trump and some of his former senior officials. He had strict sanctions against Iran, so I think Israel could feel very comfortable that he will allow Israel to do what it must. Especially in terms of the Nuclear reactors, Trump thinks that Iran will use those weapons, and he can't take that risk."