At the European Jewish Association (EJA) conference in Krakow, attended by over 150 lawmakers, diplomats, ministers, and Jewish leaders, political analyst and foreign policy expert Harley Lippman shared his perspective on the growing threat of antisemitism and the measures necessary to counter it.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Lippman drew a stark contrast between Jewish communities in the United States and Europe. "The American Jewish community is more organized, has money, and has power, and is willing to use it. An example is AIPAC. To the best of my knowledge, there is nothing like that that exists in Europe," he stated.

Lippman stressed the urgent need for European Jews to become politically organized and advocated for early education as a critical tool in combating hatred. "You need much better Holocaust awareness education, and I think that that's going to be critical," he said.

He also called for stronger legislation across Europe to ensure that acts of antisemitism are met with strict penalties. "European political leaders [need] stricter legislation that's going to enforce strict penalties when there is antisemitism against Jews."

Addressing current accusations leveled against Israel, Lippman warned of what he described as projection-where critics accuse Jews of crimes they themselves are inciting. He referenced Adolf Hitler's rhetoric as an example, pointing to a speech in which Hitler blamed Jews for dragging Germany into war, which Lippman argued was a projection of the destruction Hitler himself sought against the Jewish people.

Lippman criticized the labeling of Israeli military actions as genocide, particularly in the context of the war against Hamas. "When Hamas crossed the border and you took elderly parents and grandparents in wheelchairs and setting them on fire in front of their families, that's genocide," he said, citing brutal acts committed by Hamas.

He defended Israel's conduct during the conflict, noting the extensive efforts made to warn civilians in advance of strikes and the humanitarian aid provided. "No country in the history of warfare warns the civilians and the Hamas fighters they're with to get out of the way," he remarked.

According to Lippman, claims of genocide are not supported by the data. "Less than 1% of the population has died in Gaza that was living on October 6, the day before the war started. Less than 1%. That's a tragedy, but it's not genocide."

He acknowledged the fear among Jews in Europe, noting that many are choosing to leave, while others remain hopeful for greater protection from their governments. "We hope they get the protection of the governments that need to protect their own minorities, Jews and others."

Concluding his remarks, Lippman emphasized the broader need to unite against all forms of hate. "When good people stand together and fight against hatred and antisemitism, this will create a healthier and better world," he said.