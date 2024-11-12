Players from TuS Makkabi were threatened and cursed during a soccer match against DJK Schwarz-Weiß Neukölln, international media reported.

According to the reports, the Jewish players found themselves assaulted and chased by local Muslims who had watched the Thursday evening game and who began waving knives and clubs at the Jewish youth.

Alon Meyer, President of Makkabi Deutschland, confirmed the report, Footboom said.

A representative from Schwarz-Weiß Neukölln said that the assaults mainly came from the crowd of spectators. The father of one of the Makkabi players told Tagesspiegel that according to his son, the Jewish team faced repeated insults and spitting, but the referee did not intervene. His son also said that players from the other team shouted "Free Palestine" multiple times.

A spokesperson from Schwarz-Weiß Neukölln told the newspaper, "If it is confirmed that one of the players participated in antisemitic remarks, then it’s clear that he will no longer be part of the club this evening."

The German Press Agency was initially unable to reach the club for a statement. A spokesperson for the local police said they had not been alerted to the situation and could not comment on it.