Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's confidant, met President-elect Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday, Barak Ravid of Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two Israeli officials and two US officials with knowledge of the meeting.

An Israeli official said the meeting was aimed at passing messages from Netanyahu to Trump and briefing the President-elect on Israel's plans in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran for the next two months before Trump takes office.

"One of the things the Israelis wanted to sort out with Trump is what are the issues he prefers to see solved before January 20 and what are the issues he prefers the Israelis to wait for him," a US official quoted in the report said.

The US officials mentioned the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire efforts, the plan for Gaza after the war ends and Israeli-Saudi normalization efforts as issues the Israelis want to take Trump's pulse on.

Dermer also met with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law who served as a senior adviser to Trump during his first administration, a source with knowledge of the meeting said.

Trump's spokesperson, Dermer and the Prime Minister's Office did not respond to questions about the meeting.

US officials said Netanyahu notified the Biden administration in advance about Dermer's meeting with Trump.

After his meetings in Mar-a-Lago, Dermer arrived in Washington on Monday to meet with senior Biden administration officials, according to Axios.

He met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and he is expected to meet with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Biden's advisers Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein.

During his meeting with Blinken, Dermer discussed the US ultimatum for Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza by November 13.

Dermer will also discuss with the Biden administration the efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.