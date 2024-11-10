Since October 7, more than 96% of Jews in Europe report that they encounter antisemitism in their daily lives, according to a new report launched on the one-year anniversary of the war by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry's National Task Force for Countering De-legitimization and Fighting Antisemitism.

The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (EU FRA) reported earlier this year that there was a 400% increase in antisemitism in Europe following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas.

The peaks in online antisemitism surrounded various events in the war in Gaza, including the explosion at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital which was blamed on Israel before it was proved to have been caused by an errant Islamic Jihad rocket, the rescue of four Israeli hostages in February, and the Iranian attack on Israel. To this day, the level of hostility observed is significantly higher than before October 7, and even over a year later, it has not decreased.

The most alarming developments were observed in Great Britain, France, and Germany - countries with relatively large Jewish communities. The report stated that this trend highlights the increased risks these communities face, both online and physically in their daily lives.

The report also presented a list of the most serious antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents that occurred in the past year, of which five happened in France, two in Germany, two in Great Britain and one in Switzerland. This list was compiled prior to Thursday night's pogrom in Amsterdam, which consequently is not included.

The main drivers of antisemitic and anti-Zionist content are pro-Palestinian supporters (politicians, groups, and influencers) who often use antisemitic rhetoric to promote an anti-Israel agenda.