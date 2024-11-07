Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel continue. On Thursday afternoon, Red Alert sirens were activated in the Haifa Bay, Nahariya, and the Galilee areas.

One of the rockets struck two cars parked near a house in Kiryat Yam. As a result of the direct impact, the cars caught fire and firefirefighters who were called to the scene worked to bring the flames under control and put out the fire. No injuries were reported.

Before that, around 2:00 p.m., about 40 rockets were fired into the Haifa Bay area and the Upper Galilee. Some of the rockets were intercepted and others fell in different areas.

An 85-year-old man was struck by shrapnel in his lower limbs and was lightly injured. He was taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya along with an anxiety victim.

Another rocket strike was recorded in Kibbutz Kfar Masarik, where Sivan Sadeh, 18, was killed in a rocket attack yesterday.