Israel and the other nations that comprise the region, and indeed the entire world, waited in anticipation and anxiety for the results of who will be the 47th US president. They got “double their money” when they got the 45th and the 47th president for the same price.

Israeli political and military leaders were delighted that Biden-Harris will soon be leaving the White House to be replaced with the proven, dependable friends of Israel. Weapons will be forthcoming, and our bond of friendship based on common (so-called) Judeo-Christian values will be strengthened.

I don’t recall who said it, but it’s even truer now, that Israel is the United States’ biggest air force carrier in the Middle East.

In order to increase its influence in the region, the US will perhaps increase its military presence in Israel with many thousands more of boots on the ground, store houses, training bases, planes and all this in order to protect the “kid brother” - Israel.

Some would claim that the election results might even deserve a Hallel prayer this morning.

In addition, money will now be flowing into the country with the tours who will arrive, and our kid’s command of English will be greatly improved. There might be an increase in intermarriage between American GIs and our daughters, but if that’s the price one has to pay for stability and security, it’s worth it.

America will protect us under the spread of its American Eagle’s wings (not the clothing stores). It will stabilize the elements of government and decrease the anarchistic street demonstrations.

The newly elected president will visit and show off his grandchildren who learn in Orthodox day schools, and we will have the Yiddishe nachas when he recites a bracha of Shehechiyanu in the Knesset at the beginning of his speech. It could be a bit embarrassing when his grandchildren display greater knowledge of Torah than the children of some of the Knesset members, but c'est la vie.

A History Lesson

For those who are a bit short on history, let’s go back to the Hashmonaic period, about 2140 years ago.

After the Greeks were driven out of the land, the Hasmonean Kingdom (140-63 BCE) initially enjoyed independence, but became increasingly reliant on Rome whose power and influence extended to the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Roman army and authority were a bulwark of security between the Jewish kingdom and our forever threatening neighbors. The Romans built roads and bridges, cities and commerce and all was going well. However, the Hasmonean kingdom found itself increasingly drawn into Roman politics and the Jewish dynasty became weakened.

Aristobulus was the younger son of Alexander Jannaeus, King and High Priest, and Salome Alexandra. After the death of Alexander in 76 BCE, his widow succeeded to the rule of Judea and installed her elder son Hyrcanus II as High Priest in 73 BCE to the disappointment of the younger Aristobulus II which led to internal strife, civil war and instability.

Both brothers sought Roman support. Pompey, a powerful Roman general, intervened to resolve the conflict. He ultimately sided with Hyrcanus, making him a Roman client king, and installed a Roman garrison in Jerusalem. Thus, Roman interventions marked a turning point in Judea's history, reducing its autonomy and placing it under increasing Roman influence.

The Hasmonean dynasty, though still ruling, became effectively a Roman puppet state.

The Roman presence laid the groundwork for the eventual Roman annexation of Judea and the establishment of the evil Herod’s kingdom.

The period from Herod to the destruction of the Temple was a tumultuous time in Jerusalem. Herod ruled Judea from 37 to 4 BCE. Despite the massive renovation of the Second Temple, making it one of the most magnificent structures in the Roman Empire, his reign was marked by political instability and religious persecution.

The relations between the Jews and the cruel, occupying Romans eventually erupted into the Great Revolt of 66 CE. The war lasted for four years culminating in the destruction of the Temple in 70 CE by the Roman army under Titus.

The destruction of the Temple marked the end of Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel, the following 2000-year exile culminated with the Shoah and the miraculous establishment of Medinat Yisrael in 1948.

Lessons to be learned: A Jew can never be too sure of his gentile friends.