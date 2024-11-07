A Hassidic man in his 50s was brutally attacked in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn during a mugging attempt.

According to eye-witnesses, the assailants hit the man with a wooden stick until it broke.

The violent incident occurred on Wednesday at around 7:20 p.m. as the victim exited the local subway station.

Two masked young men approached the victim and asked "What type of phone do you have?" When he attempted to flee, they brutally beat him."

“The victim is in excruciating pain and is currently in the emergency room,” Yaacov Behrman, a local activist, reported.

According to local reports, this attack joins three other antisemitic incidents that occurred last week in Crown Heights, including an incident in which an assailant slashed a Jewish man in the face, another where a Jewish man was violently knocked to the ground, and a third where a suspect harassed costumers at a Kosher cafe.