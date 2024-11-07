The IDF is reconsidering the request of the family of Maj. Asaf Dagan for a military burial in light of newly found evidence, Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Thursday.

This week, Dagan's family sent an urgent letter to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (who was since dismissed from the position) claiming that there is evidence proving that before he committed suicide, Asaf was summoned for urgent reserve duty and was on his way to the base.

"Asaf's body and the possessions he had on him prove that he was indeed on his way to a shift before he committed suicide. His hair was trimmed and he had shaved and in his bag, he had supplies for a shift: clothing, a cellphone, a charger, headphones, keys, and a shaving kit," the family wrote.

They further claimed that "Asaf's service pattern leads to the conclusion that on the day of his death, he was supposed to be on shift. Since he began reserve service four years ago, Asaf made sure not to surpass the maximum gap of 60 days between shifts. This conclusion is learned from WhatsApp conversations and recordings that Asaf sent to his commanders. The day of Asaf's death was the 59th since his last shift, and if he would not have committed suicide, he would have reported for a shift that day. On the day of his death, Asaf (and others) was asked to report to his unit immediately."

Now, it was found from newly discovered written conversations, that Dagan's unit was called for urgent reinforcement and he was called to his unit together with other reservists to immediately report at the base. The possessions he carried also showed that he was en route to his unit.

Maj. Asaf Dagan, who was 37 when he died, began his military service 20 years ago in the Paratroopers Brigade. During his service, he completed a fighter pilots course, served as a combat navigator, and in Unit 8200. He committed suicide in October.