Two Israelis in their 20s were lightly wounded on Wednesday in a ramming attack at the Shiloh Junction in the Binyamin region.

The terrorist dismounted his vehicle, attempted to stab Israelis, and was neutralized. Forces rushed to the scene.

MDA EMTs and paramedics treated two young men in light condition at the scene. Several shock victims were also treated at the scene.

The IDF reported: "A report was received regarding a shooting attack at the Shiloh junction. The terrorist was eliminated."