The Tikva Forum, a forum of families of hostages, dissented from the condemnation of the firing of Yoav Gallant as defense minister by the Hostages Family Forum and instead called the move an "opportunity."

"The dismissal of Minister Galant and the appointment of Israel Katz opens up an opportunity for us to make a strategic change regarding the return of the hostages," the Tikva Forum stated.

"The time has come to push with all our might Netanyahu's proposal for the return of captives through the release of the hostages for a large sum of money. We trust Minister Katz to increase and further intensify the military pressure on what is left of Hamas in Gaza. All means are kosher for the return of our children. We thank Minister Gallant for his work for the security of Israel and for the attempts to return our loved ones," the forum added.

Earlier, The Hostages Families Forum stated that it "expresses deep concern about the Prime Minister's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and how this sudden change could affect the fate of 101 hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for nearly 400 days."

"We expect the incoming Defense Minister, Israel Katz, to prioritize a hostage deal and work closely with mediators and the international community to secure the immediate release of all hostages. The Defense Minister's foremost obligation is to ensure the security of our citizens - we expect him to fulfill his duty both to the state and to the women, men, and children who were kidnapped on October 7th. Our future as a society depends on the return of all hostages and the end of this war," the statement added.

The Hostages Families Forum also called Gallant's dismissal a "continuation" of efforts within the government to "torpedo a hostage deal."

It wrote in a post to X, “The dismissal of the Defense Minister is an unfortunate proof of the Israeli government’s poor set of priorities."