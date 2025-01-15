Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman called on critics of the proposed hostage and ceasefire deal that is expected to be reached with the Hamas terrorist organization in the coming days to show "humility" instead of saying with "certainty" that the deal is a mistake for Israel.

"I am not smart enough to second guess a decision of the Prime Minister of Israel to make a deal for the return, albeit phased, of the hostages — especially when (1) that decision is endorsed by leadership of the IDF, the Shabak and the Mossad, (2) I have not been privy to the negotiations and don’t fully appreciate all the risks and benefits, and (3) the deal will not require Israel to end the war," Friedman wrote on X today (Wednesday).

He continued, "I understand that reasonable minds may differ — this an agonizing and extremely difficult decision. Obviously, rescuing the hostages or making a deal for their return without freeing terrorists would be far better. But 15 months have passed and that does not appear to be achievable."

"I respect different points of view. What I respect far less is the certainty among some well-meaning folks that this is a huge mistake," he said. "It may turn out to be a mistake, it may turn out to be exactly the right move. But, either way, let’s approach this with the humility, analysis, respect and compassion that such an extraordinarily difficult problem requires."

Israeli officials told Channel 12 News today that there has been significant progress on the deal, adding, "There is a breakthrough, we're working on tying up the last loose ends before a final agreement."

The proposed deal would institute a multi-stage 42-day ceasefire. In the first stage, which would last 16 days, Hamas would release 33 or 34 of the 98 hostages who are still being held in Gaza. In exchange, Israel would release about 1,000 terrorists, including many serving life sentences for mass casualty attacks. During this first stage, negotiations on the release of the remaining hostages and a more permanent ceasefire would be conducted. In addition, the IDF would not fully withdraw from the Gaza Strip until the end of the six-week ceasefire.

Critics of the deal have cited the lack of guarantees that all hostages would be released and that the agreement appear to allows Hamas to remain in power in Gaza, where it is expected to rebuild its military power to threaten Israel again.

The Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties have threatened to bring down the government if the deal is signed in its current form.