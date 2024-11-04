[וידאו:2150656]

Tzurit Fenigstein, mother of Master Sgt. (res.) Maoz Fenigstein, choked back tears during a constitution committee hearing on Monday on the proposed state funding bill for representation of anyone accused of terrorism.

"My beloved firstborn son went out to protect his country and never returned. Maoz was a commando soldier in the reserves. He left behind a great love, a young wife and a baby. He had talents, dreams and us – he left us bleeding with shock and a great longing," Tzurit said, her voice choked with tears.

She added: "It's important for me to say this all the time, Maoz went out to fight for life, and my vision of victory is children sleeping and playing without any threat. That's the vision of victory. People mistakenly attribute education to death, instead of life."

“We are fighting for life and we all want to stop the war. But what's the alternative? Should we all commit suicide? With all the devastation and destruction, it's hard for me to look at the families going through hell straight in the eye. We are fighting evil."

"What hurts me is when we help the enemy. We don't have a pressure lever, what is our leverage?" she wondered after the court ruled last week that the state must enable the transfer of blood donations into northern Gaza.