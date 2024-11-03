The Galilee Medical Center pronounced Edward Slolov, 57 from Nahariya, dead on Sunday after he was critically wounded two weeks earlier by shrapnel from an interceptor that was directed at a Hezbollah launch near the city's dock.

Slolov, who was hit in the head by the shrapnel, was hospitalized in the general intensive care unit, unconscious and on a respirator, during which he underwent several surgeries.

His brother-in-law, Arthur Kurginyan, recounted: "Edward was hit in the head by two pieces of shrapnel as he walked on the boardwalk, he didn't get a chance to move to the nearby missile shelter. He has lived in Nahariya since 1990. He had four children and he was divorced and lived alone. His mother passed away seven years ago and he is survived by a sister.

"We had a good relationship. He worked for years at Soglowek (meat company), but due to a work injury, he couldn't continue working. He worked as a fisherman and the entire Nahariya knew him since he would teach children how to catch fish and tie hooks. Two years ago he jumped in the water and saved two children who were drowning. In general, he was well-known in the area. He would forget all of his problems and deal with giving to others," he added.

Edward will be laid to rest in the Nahariya Cemetery in Kabri on Monday at 2:00 p.m.