Flipping dead icons to gaslight genocide

How Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela and Helen Suzman became the ‘Jew card’

Surely no gambit is grimmer than digging up dead icons to support the vendetta of people who dislike the Jews. And surely no bigotry ranks with Jew-basting for malignant impact.

It began with Martin Luther King, the very symbol of American civil rights. People exhumed this bulwark of colour blindness for the bitterest vendetta of all. Came the turn of Nelson Mandela, the indignity was copied. That giant of humanity was hardly cold in his grave when he was hijacked for settling anti-Israel scores. A new body snitch was on Helen Suzman, the solo and persistent anti-apartheid voice in the South African Parliament. Her Jewish bones have been dug up by copycat plotters and ingrates, who love their goblins more than Jews love their God.

Light on the exploitation of departed icons is all-revealing. They are not exhumed in order to honour them. They are exhumed because people with a high degree of political immunity decide that one icon or another will suit some corrupt purpose imbibed on campus or mosque. To bet on a King, a Mandela or a Suzman card is a gambler’s wet dream: low risk for high reward. It is a game of many players, more a mêlée than a gamble. And black elites can’t resist the betting odds.

A headline shines light on a body snatcher black-hearted and promiscuous.

“Mandela’s grandson denied UK visa over his support for Hamas.”

“Your presence in the UK has been assessed as not conducive for the public good on the grounds that you have engaged in unacceptable behavior. You have made multiple statements which explicitly support Hamas and their terrorist violence, including glorifying the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and their recently deceased leader Ismail Haniyeh”.

A blog post divulged a new icon snitch. The Helen Suzman Foundation intends to honour the great woman’s work and legacy by inviting Imtiaz Sooliman “to present the prestigious Helen Suzman Memorial lecture.”

Sooliman founded and directs Gift of the Givers, a disaster response non-profit, itself a name close to iconic. Now the snag . The Foundation, unknown to it, was inviting a man who launders cash to Hamas.

“Gift of the Givers was the (second NGO) created by Dr. Sooliman, the first being the South African branch of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Al Aqsa Foundation. This is an Islamic charity committed to the destruction of the Jewish state. The Al Aqsa Foundation formed a part of the Union of Good, established and run by radical Sheik Yusef Al-Qaradawi. It has been designated by the US Department of Treasury as supporting terrorism. It makes Sooliman a most unsuitable candidate to give a memorial lecture in memory of Helen Suzman. Al-Qaradawi’s views on jihad and endorsement of suicide bombing appalled Ms. Suzman in her lifetime, and it would be a travesty to celebrate them in her memory.”

Having truck with terrorist groups dedicated to committing Holocaust 2 is a perfidy without peer. But even before Sooliman’s dodgy doings came to light, there were hints for the taking by the trustees of Helen Suzman Foundation. At an October pro-Hamas rally in Cape Town, he launched into the local community. (Video since taken down).

“Zionists run the world with fear...They control the world with money. And every time you say something, they terrify you and they say you’re antisemitic.”

A Sooliman complaint is a dead giveaway: the Zionists “terrify” critics of Israel into self-censorship. Every antisemite and his aunt moan about their scare tactic. Spot the double whammy, both cunning and subtle. The ploy pumps the courageous anti-Zionist while it dumps the conniving Zionist. Look to the next black icon snatcher delivering the knockout one-two. Having exhumed the remains of Martin Luther King, Michelle Alexander brings the body bag to the ritual. T he New York Times columnist smears Zionist devils in order to complain of being smeared by them.

“Many civil rights activists and organizations have remained silent as well, not because they lack concern or sympathy for the Palestinian people, but because they fear loss of funding from foundations, and false charges of anti-Semitism. They worry, as I once did, that their important social justice work will be compromised or discredited by smear campaigns”.

Observe the con artist not giving one example for, “loss of funding from “foundations.” She can’t, there are none. Try imagining George Soros, that behemoth anti-Zionist benefactor, clamping his deep giving pocket because he hates to hear Israel criticised. Yet the ‘Grey Lady’s propagator wants you and me to swallow that very thing. Her shtick could have been plagiarised from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Take a look at her brother-in-arms doing the jaded trick, now with a rascally and racist turn of the screw. “There seems to be an unwritten law that Israel and Jews cannot be criticized, particularly by blacks.” Doing the boomerang smear was none other than Louis Farrakhan, fiery Jew-basting founder of the ‘Nation of Islam’.

“The oft-repeated line used by Israel bashers that they are bravely giving voice to a narrative crushed and censored is ridiculous and tired .” Zionists, they’d have believe, are intellectual midgets. Almost like Kamala Harris. They are incapable of head-to-head debate with intelligent “critics of Israel’. As the Presidential candidate slanders Trump with “Hitler,” to blunder him into submission, icon snatchers seek to slander their Zionist contestants into meek capitulation.

Eerily, Martin Luther King seemed to anticipate that his grave would be violated by a black anti-Zionist. Some ten days before he was assassinated, on April 4 1968, King hinted at such a thing.

“On the Middle East crisis, we have had various responses. The response of some of the so-called young militants again does not represent the position of the vast majority of Negroes. There are some who are color-consumed, and they see a kind of mystique in being colored, and anything non-colored is condemned. The civil rights movement does not follow that course.”

Was this the meeting at which the icon, to the never ending delight of Zionist leaders, scolded a young hothead in immortal terms? "Don't talk like that. When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews. You're talking anti-Semitism".

King’s backlash sparked a backlash of denial , which continues after four decades, to this day. At the same meeting King spoke in terms that anti-Zionists step around like they would around a pile of dog poep. Horror of horrors –the icon’s inners harboured a flag-touting Zionist; unless King was more a chameleon than a cleric.

“Peace for Israel means security, and we must stand with all of our might to protect its right to exist, its territorial integrity . I see Israel, and never mind saying it, as one of the great outposts of democracy in the world, and a marvellous example of what can be done, how desert land can be transformed into an oasis of brotherhood and democracy. Peace for Israel means security.”

The no-nonsense meaning impelled Alexander the column writer to fall back on cunning though clumsy propaganda . In one moment of time King was talking about Vietnam:

“My conscience leaves me no other choice”. Six decades later Alexander puts his moral wrestling with Vietnam into her spiteful Jew problem with ‘Palestine:

“(King’s) was a lonely, moral stance. And it cost him. But it set an example of what is required of us. It’s what I think about when I go over the excuses and rationalizations that have kept me largely silent on one of the great moral challenges of our time: the crisis in Israel-Palestine. ..Israel's political, powerful lobby...Emboldened occupation of Palestinian territory....Practices reminiscent of apartheid in South Africa and Jim Crow segregation in the United States.”

“Occupation of Palestinian territory...” Another dead giveaway. The propagandist ,clever or clumsy, is powerless to compose her damnation of Israel without making up a tall story; no territory in the Holy Land meets that description. Nor has international law any trace of it – the same international law in which anti-Zionists rub Israel’s Jewish nose.

The war on 7 fronts has taught Israel a fateful lesson. When enemies say they want to destroy it, take them seriously. “ They are neither bluffing nor posturing.” In Cape Town on 1 September, South African Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), head, Sheikh Riad Fataar, screamed, “I am Hamas! Cape Town is Hamas! Viva Hamas, viva!” The mob, to cheers and applause, tolled in unison, “Viva Hamas, viva!”

Take every icon robber seriously.

