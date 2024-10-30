With the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF on Wednesday struck command and control centers and terrorist infrastructure that were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the areas of Baalbek deep in Lebanon and Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Targets struck in Baalbek IDF Spokesperson

"Hezbollah systematically abuses civilian infrastructure and areas throughout Lebanon to plan and execute terrorist activities, deliberately endangering the lives of Lebanese civilians," the IDF stated.

The military stressed that before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including by issuing advanced warnings via different platforms to the civilian population in the area.

The IDF added that the strikes were part of its ongoing efforts to degrade Hezbollah's military capabilities and prevent attempts by Hezbollah to rebuild its terrorist infrastructure.