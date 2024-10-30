With less than a week before a presidential election that is critical for both the safety of the American Jewish community and the future of the US-Israel relationship, a groundswell support for Trump is evident among Jews, especially in the religious community.

Hassidic groups who have traditionally supported Democrat candidates are now throwing their support behind Trump, as evidenced by the recent pronouncement from the Satmar Rebbe that “Trump is better for the Jews.” It is widely expected that other hassidic groups will follow suit.

A similar sentiment can be felt in the “Modern Orthodox” community. The town of Teaneck, New Jersey, which has a large population from the community, is flooded with Trump signs, in particular, signs bearing the Hebrew words “Trump Tov LaYehudim” - Trump is Good for the Jews. In addition, the signs read "Yidden (Jews) for Trump) in English and "Stop kvetching, start voting" in Hebrew letters.

The “Trump Tov LaYehudim” effort has gained traction and is now spreading to other communities.

As per Gavriel, who spearheaded the grassroots effort of the Trump signs: “I have personally knocked at more than one hundred doors in the neighborhood, and just about everyone eagerly wanted the signs. Many even asked for additional signs for their friends.

“While this may not be a statistically exact polling, the overall sentiment is very clear. The community overwhelmingly favors President Trump.”

He added: “I got to chat with some of the residents who shared with me that while they traditionally voted Democrat, this time it’s different. ‘Today’s Democrat Party is not the party of their parents,’ they are saying. They tell me the antisemitism is out in the open and the support for Israel has been turned on its head. They are frightened.”