Grand Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum's Satmar hasidic sect in New York has announced that it will officially support former US President Donald Trump's candidacy for US president.

The decision follows a set of discussions by the Satmar leadership, due to concerns that US Vice President Kamala Harris may pose a threat to the "Jewish people" if she is elected president.

The support means tens of thousands of additional votes for Trump, in a neck-to-neck race.

Satmar will also provide free transportation to voting booths for early voting.

The second sect of Satmar hasidim who follow Grand Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, has not yet issued an official announcement, but it is expected that they, too, will support Trump.