Hezbollah's new Secretary-General, Naim Qassem, delivered his first speech in his new position today (Wednesday), but his remarks were cut off mid-speech.

At the same time, a cyber attack was reported in Lebanon. Later, Hezbollah managed to restore the broadcast of the speech.

"The question that is being asked is - what is the leader's plan of action?" Qassem said. "My plan is the continuation of Nasrallah's plan in all respects - political, cultural, and jihad. We will continue to carry out the war plan that we decided on together with the organization's leadership, we will stay on the war path - while dealing with the political challenges and we will respond to developments at this stage."

He continued, "Netanyahu justified his war in Lebanon by saying that it is for the sake of the new Middle East and his government ministers announced that they want to build settlements in southern Lebanon. This is an American-European-Israeli war aimed at eliminating the resistance."

He claimed, "We said for 11 months that we do not want war, but we are prepared if it is forced upon us and we will win. We are not fighting in the name of anyone, but to protect Lebanon, liberate our land, and support Gaza."

"The enemy has three [daily] casualties on average and he hasn't even come close to achieving his war goals. Our fighting is special and extraordinary," he added.

He later threatened the Israeli Prime Minister and said: "Netanyahu is afraid of the drones we launched towards his house. This time he was saved. Diplomats contacted us and said how dare you attack Netanyahu's house, we told them that Israel attacked our leader, Nasrallah. This time he was saved. We don't know when he will die, but it is possible that one of the Israelis will kill him or he will die in one of his speeches."