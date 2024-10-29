The Binyamin Regional Council announced the death of reserve combat fighter Yedidya Bloch, a resident of Mevo Horon in Binyamin.

Yedidya was seriously injured in southern Lebanon on the morning of Simchat Torah, and today died of his injuries.

Yedidya, 32, is survived by his wife Sapir, almost eight months pregnant, as well as his parents and seven brothers and sisters.

The Head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Gantz, said: "For the past few days we have been praying for our dear friend. He went into battle with great dedication. He fought and died for the people of Israel and for our complete victory. At this time, we embrace his wife Sapir, as well as his parents and siblings and send strength to the community of Mevo Horon. Thanks to Yedidya, the people of Israel will overcome and win."

The IDF also announced on Tuesday afternoon that four soldiers serving in the Multidimensional Unit (888) fell in combat in northern Gaza.

Captain Yehonatan (Joni) Keren, aged 22, from Moledet, an officer in the unit, fell in battle in Gaza, along with soldiers Staff Sergeant Nisim Meytal, aged 20, from Hadera; Staff Sergeant Aviv Gilboa, aged 21, from Neveh Tzuf; and Staff Sergeant Naor Haimov, aged 22, from Rosh Haayin, the IDF said.

The incident, occurred during the operation to surround the Jabalia camp in the north of the Gaza Strip. The fighters of the Multi-Dimensional Unit (RBMD) went in to scan a building, then an intense explosion occurred leading to the death of the four soldiers.