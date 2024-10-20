Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem fled Lebanon for Tehran on October 5th, the Emirati Erem News reported on Sunday.

According to an "informed source" Qassem left Beirut on an Iranian plane accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The two landed in Damascus and from there continued to Tehran. The source said that "the second and third of Naim Qassem's speeches after Nasrallah's assassination were from his residence in Tehran, while the first was from Beirut."

The source added that Naim Qassem's transfer to Tehran was ordered by "the highest authorities in Iran for fear of his assassination by the Israeli entity because he is on the list of those wanted by the occupation government."

Since Nasrallah's elimination last month, Hezbollah has not managed to elect a replacement and the fate of the head of the organization's executive committee, Hashem Safi a-Din, is still unknown.

The Saudi Sharq Al Awsat reported that a-Din was indeed killed in an airstrike.

David Mencer, Spokesperson at The National Public Diplomacy Directorate, was asked if Israel could confirm a-Din's death and answered: "We don't have this confirmation. When it is confirmed it will be on the IDF website."