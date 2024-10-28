The Goldberg family, who is mourning their father, Rabbi Avi Goldberg, who fell in battle in Lebanon, released a message to the press on Monday.

The family expressed its will to accept visits from politicians from across the political spectrum, but under one condition: they must come in pairs, representatives of the coalition together with those from the opposition.

"At a time when the rifts in Israeli society are growing, it is important for us to underline the value of unity," the family members said. "Rabbi Avi, together with his wife Rachel, dedicated his life and invested much time and work to connect between parts of Israeli society. This is the proper way to part from him and accompany him on his final journey."

The family is sitting Shiva at Mekor Haim St. 2 in Jerusalem, a short ride from the Knesset.