The IDF has announced that three soldiers from the 196th Battalion's Tank Commanders Course, 460th Brigade, have been killed in action in Gaza:

Captain Barak Israel Sagan, aged 22, from Petah Tikva, a Platoon Commander

Sergeant Ido Ben Zvi, aged 21, from Shomrat.

Sergeant Hillel Ovadia, aged 22, from Jerusalem.

Their deaths bring the IDF to 13 casualties in less than 48 hours in both the north and south.