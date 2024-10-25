A photograph taken by Haim Goldberg at the memorial service for the Sayeret Matkal soldier, Major (Res.) David Meir, shows his young nephew Jonathan standing among the mourners, weeping deeply over the loss of his uncle.

Goldberg shared the photograph on social media with an emotional post. "It was a day of consecutive memorials at section 7 of Mount Herzl, with half an hour allocated to each family one after the other, it was a very complex day in section D-8 and on the hill in general. This picture of sweet Jonathan, our brother's nephew David Meir, may his memory be a blessing, can explain more."

Goldberg's post received many heartfelt and emotional responses, with thousands of people adding words of encouragement, support, and comfort to the family.

Another photo, taken by Shlomo Levinger, shows the niece of Sergeant Amichai, killed in action in the battle for Kfar Aza, kissing a gravestone.